Timing for second COVID shots can be moved up

For adults aged 70 and 80-plus they have a chance to move up the date for their second COVID vaccination shot. Effective Monday May 31, adults ages 80+ and who have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and would like to move up their second doses to earlier than the 16-week interval are eligible to do so. As well, during the week of June 14, 2021, adults ages 70+ will become eligible to move up their second doses to earlier than the 16-week interval should they wish to do so.

Booking an appointment

Beginning May 31, 2021, appointments for a shortened second dose interval for those adults ages 80+ can be booked through the Provincial online booking system found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking or by calling the Provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488.

When rescheduling a vaccination appointment, individuals are encouraged to check their first dose vaccination receipt to ensure they are booking a second dose for the same vaccine type. Mixing vaccine types is not permitted.

Members of the public who have received a first dose at a Mobile Pop-up Clinic

Those members of the public who received their first dose of vaccine at a local mobile pop-up clinic and have their second dose appointment booked at a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic, have the option to either wait for their original appointment date/time/location or they can reschedule to attend a large-scale clinic through the online Provincial portal found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking. They can also call the Provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488 to assist with booking or visit a local participating pharmacy. At this time, the original mobile pop-up schedule cannot be adjusted to add clinics to accommodate this shortened dose interval

For those who do not have a Green Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.

Information regarding registration, booking, and frequently asked questions are available on the COVID-19 Vaccines section of the City’s website at www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines.

Hamilton passes 300,000 vaccination mark

The Hamilton healthcare partners continue to make progress in vaccinating members of the community. To date, they have administered approximately 304,891 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 59.7% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 and 6.4% of youth ages 12+ receiving a vaccine to date.