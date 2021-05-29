Ontario COVID case count approaching the 1000 mark
Ontario is reporting 1,057 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 33,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 228 new cases in Toronto, 178 in Peel and 82 in York Region and 71 in Hamilton. There were almost 149,000 vaccinations administered Friday bringing the total number of vaccinations 8,839,445 doses. 659,000 are fully vaccinated. For the first time since early April hospitalization have dropped below 1,000 with 934 cases reported. 626 of them are ICU cases.
Hamilton reported 77 new COVID cases and two deaths. Hospitalizations declined by four to 76, For the first time in several months there were no new outbreaks reported in Hamilton. The number of outbreaks in Hamilton is now 34. The 7 day rate of new cases is 71. Halton’s COVID case count Friday is 49, with no new deaths. Hospitalizations have also declined by three to 47. Joseph Brant Hospital now is reporting only four COVID cases.