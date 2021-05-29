Lisa Kearns bows out of Liberal nomination race

Burlington Ward Two Councillor Lisa Kearns, says she will not seek the Provincial Liberal nomination for Burlington and instead throw her support behind Andrea Grebenc, Halton District School Board Chair and Trustee for Wards 3 & 6.
In a joint statement Kearns said, “when Ms. Grenbenc put forth her interest in running I was happy that there was another candidate that I felt that was a good strong choice for this position, which would allow me to stay in my role as Ward 2 Councillor …there is still so much work to be done here, especially on matters of planning and development. ” Grebenc is a two-term Halton District School Board Trustee and runs an IT consultation business.