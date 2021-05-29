Hamilton has 71 new COVID cases as number of outbreaks declines

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 71 new COVID cases and one death. There were three new outbreaks, but the overall number of active outbreaks continues to decline and now stand at 27. The outbreaks at the Rebecca Towers and at the Wellington Apartments are declared over. The new outbreaks are at Dutchman’s Gold on Concession Street, two cases; First Place Workshop Hub, three cases and Tenco Contracting with two cases.

Halton Region reported 41 new cases with no deaths. 18 of the cases are in Milton, 16 in Burlington and seven in Oakville. There were no new cases reported in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 1,057 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 33,600 tests completed. Locally, there are 228 new cases in Toronto, 178 in Peel and 82 in York Region and 71 in Hamilton. There were almost 149,000 vaccinations administered Friday bringing the total number of vaccinations 8,839,445 doses. 659,000 are fully vaccinated. For the first time since early April hospitalization have dropped below 1,000 with 934 cases reported. 626 of them are ICU cases.