Gypsy moths scheduled for second dose

Burlington forestry have selected Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2 to use a low-flying helicopter to apply the second and final dose of bio-pesticide over four wooded areas to control gypsy moth (lymantria dispar dispar, LDD) populations. Gypsy moth caterpillrs eat the leaves of trees, causing significant defoliation and potential long-term impact to the City’s urban forest.

The first application was successfully completed on May 25.

The final application of the pesticide will be completed between 5 and 9 a.m. and is expected to take 5-10 minutes for each park.

The areas identified for spraying include:

City staff will be temporarily preventing vehicles from using roads nearest the spray areas as the helicopter passes. The stoppage will take less than 15 minutes.

An interactive map is available on burlington.ca/gypsymoth that allows residents to enter an address so they can see where the address is in relation to the spray areas.

The second spray date will be posted on the City’s Twitter and Facebook accounts @CityBurlington and online at burlington.ca/gypsymoth at least 48-hours before the spraying.

Steve Robinson, Manager of Urban Forestry said, “for the highest chance of success, the second application should be completed within a 7 to 10-day window of the first application. This fall, we will look at the treated areas to create an estimate of the number of moth egg clusters to determine the success.”

Quick Facts