Positive trends continue in local COVID picture
Hamilton reported 77 new COVID cases and two deaths Friday. Hospitalizations declined by four to 76, For the first time in several months there were no new outbreaks reported in Hamilton. The number of outbreaks in Hamilton is now 34. The 7 day rate of new cases is 71. Halton’s COVID case count Friday is 49, with no new deaths. Hospitalizations have also declined by three to 47. Joseph Brant Hospital now is reporting only four COVID cases.
Ontario is reporting 1,273 cases of COVID19 and nearly 40,900 tests completed. Locally, there are 269 new cases in Toronto, 268 in Peel, 101 in Ottawa, and 72 in Durham. Nearly 160,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday bringing the total to 8,690,473 doses.
