Hamilton picks up two transportation achievement awards

Last week, the City of Hamilton was recognized by the Transportation Association of Canada (TAC) in two award categories including road safety engineering and sustainable mobility.

Road Safety Engineering Award

The City accepted the Road Safety Engineering Award for its 2019-2025 Vision Zero Action Plan and was recognized for its contributions to improving road safety on Canadian roadways through the planning, design, construction, operation and maintenance of roadway infrastructure, while aiming to advance the practice and guidelines for road safety engineering.

As part of the Vision Zero Action Plan, the City upgraded its analytics, reporting, network screening and digital monitoring in 2020. Network screening is a ranking of collision locations based on industry standard Safety Performance Functions (SPF) and allows staff to quickly identify focus areas for resources and funding. The City also delivered a neighbourhood speed limit reduction program, introduced Community Safety Zones, an Automated Speed Enforcement pilot program, and monthly safety education campaigns.

To learn more about the City’s Vision Zero Action Plan, visit: hamilton.ca/visionzero https://www.hamilton.ca/streets-transportation/driving-traffic/vision-zero-roadway-safety

Sustainable Mobility Award

The City and Dillon Consulting accepted the Sustainable Mobility Award for their collaborative work on the Keddy Access Trail in 2020. The Keddy Access Trail project, named in honour of Jay Keddy was facilitated by re-purposing a vehicular travel lane on one of the city’s busiest mountain access corridors in order to provide a high quality active transportation connection between the lower city and mountain. Keddy Trail Photo Credit: NIK CRAWFORD

Spanning a distance of 2.7 kilometres, the Keddy Access Trail also has four side trail connections to different neighbourhoods between the lower and upper city, allowing residents new options for their daily commute. Its design is also inclusive to stroller and wheelchair use. https://www.hamilton.ca/parks-recreation/parks-trails-and-beaches/trails-listing