Hamilton 7-day COVID case average at 79
Hamilton Public Health reported 64 new COVID cases, an increase of 11 from Wednesday, but nonetheless the sixth straight day where the case count was below 100. Hamilton’s 7-day case average now sits at 79. There was one death reported. There were two new outbreaks—one at Baywood Place and another at Smith Brothers Contracting—both involving two cases. The outbreaks at Denholme Manor added four more cases for a total of five. The Village Apartments on Queen Street added three more cases for a total of 74.
For the third straight day, Ontario’s new COVID case count is approaching the 1,000 mark. Ontario is reporting 1,135 cases of COVID19 and this time, over 37,700 tests completed for a positivity rate of just over 3 percent. There were 19 deaths recorded. Locally, there are 316 new cases in Toronto, 271 in Peel and 75 in York Region. Hospitalizations were steady at 1072 but ICU cases were down 22 to 650. There were nearly 144,000 vaccinations administered Wednesday for a total of 8.5 Million. Almost 600,000 are fully vaccinated.