Local COVID cases, hospitalizations trending down

COVID case counts in local health units are dropping off rapidly. Hamilton reported 53 cases Wednesday, up eight from Tuesday. But it marks the fifth day in a row where the Hamilton case count was below 100 cases. There were two additional deaths reported in Hamilton. Hospitalizations also decreased by 10 to 88. The outbreak at Heritage Green Nursing Home added three cases for a total of 10-all residents. There were new outbreaks at Pizza Pizza on Dundurn involving three employees and another at Karma Candy where two staff tested positive.

Halton reported its lowest single-day count since February with 29 cases. There was one death in Halton. Hospitalizations decreased by 10 cases to 50. Burlington and Oakville each reported 10 new cases, Milton had eight and Halton Hills only one case.

Ontario is reporting 1,095 cases of COVID19 and 23 deaths. The seven-day average for new COVID cases is 1669.Over 24,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 257 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel, 123 in Durham and 101 in York Region. Hospitalizations increased by 48 to 1073 but ICU cases dropped by 20 to 672. There were more than 135,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total to date of 8,386,950 doses. The number of people fully vaccinated is increasing with 25,000 residents fully vaccinated yesterday for a total of 569,000.