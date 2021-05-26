Burlington to hold COVID telephone town hall

As the COVID picture in Ontario rapidly changes the City of Burlington plans a remote town hall event to discuss the situation on Wednesday, June 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The town hall provides an opportunity for the community to hear information and ask questions about the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and recent impacts on city programs and services.

The town hall will be hosted by Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, who will be joined by a panel of local leaders to help answer residents’ questions. The panel will include:

• Tim Commisso, City Manager, City of Burlington

• Dr. Dale Kalina, Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control, Joseph Brant Hospital

• The Honourable Karina Gould, Member of Parliament, Burlington

• Allan Magi, Executive Director, Environment, Infrastructure and Community Services, City of Burlington

• MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos, Oakville-North Burlington

• Eric Vandewall, President and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Brant Hospital.

How to Participate

Residents who would like to participate in the town hall can do so in the following ways:

1. Register in advance: Burlington residential phone numbers will be randomly selected to be part of the telephone town hall. Residents who would like to be added to the telephone call list can email getinvolved@burlington.ca by the end of the day on June 15.

Please note: if you registered for any of the previous town halls, you are not required to register your phone number again. To remove a name from the call list, email getinvolved@burlington.ca by the end of the day on June 11.

2. Join by telephone: Anyone who does not receive a telephone invitation can call 1-800-804-0299 just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 to join the town hall. For those individuals calling in, please be advised more than one attempt may be required due to the high volume of traffic on the phone lines. If the first call does not connect, please hang up and dial the 1-800 number again.

3. Listen to audio: Live audio from the June 16 town hall will be broadcast on YourTV, channel 700 on Cogeco and on the YourTV Halton YouTube page.

A recording and transcript of the town hall will be posted online after June 16 at burlington.ca/townhall.