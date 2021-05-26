Aldershot community markets are back

The Aldershot Business Improvement Area (BIA) is again hitting the streets.

This summer the BIA will host four community markets in the Pro Patio parking lot at 484 Plains Road East. The markets will run from 9 a:m to 1 p:m on July 17th, August 21st, September 18th and October 9th.

The markets are part of the ongoing effort to support retailers along the Plains Road corridor and to encourage more pedestrian and cycling activity.

“Fresh produce will be available along with many artisan, crafts and specialty items” according to the BIA announcement.

The BIA has said that it will follow all Covid protocols.

Story and Picture by Rick Craven