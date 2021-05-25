Time running out to pick a school learning option for HWDSB students

There are only six days left to parents of HWDSB students to decide whether they want to participate in remote learning or in-person classes this fall. The Board had asked parents to make a decision by June 1. It’s a bit of a shot in the dark because nobody can say with any certainty where the community will be in terms of the pandemic in September.

The Board will hold a virtual information session to discuss both the elementary and secondary remote learning options for the 2021-22 school year. The event will feature presentations specific to each model (elementary and secondary) that will give families an overview of what to expect if they choose a remote option. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions through the chat function.

This virtual information session will take place on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. via MS Teams Live. The event will be recorded and posted to the HWDSB website for those who cannot make it. Here is the link to attend: https://bit.ly/3hLcZoW

In a release, the HEWDSB says it hopes to address some questions regarding these learning models. “The reason HWDSB is asking families and students to commit to a learning model in May 2021 is so we can have staff in place to start the school year. It is an important part of ensuring stability for student learning and well-being.” The Board says it hopes to have as many students as possible getting in-class learning, given the uncertainties. If parents do not opt for in-class or remote learning, they will be marked down as favouring in-class learning.