Ontario COVID case count continues to drop

Ontario is reporting 1,039 cases of #COVID19 today and 1,446 cases reported yesterday. Today, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 231 in Peel and 77 in York Region. There were 41 deaths reported over the two-day long weekend. Over 180,000 vaccinated were administered in two days bringing the total to 8,251,642. 544,000 are now fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations are reported at 1025 and ICU cases have dropped below 700 to 692. Almost 500 of those in ICU are on ventilators.

Nearly 16,900 tests were completed on May 24th and nearly 20,200 tests on May 23rd.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 50new COVID cases, the lowest single-day count since mid March, and no new deaths. There were two new outbreaks—one at Denholme Manor involving one resident and another at Northview Seniors residence involving two residents.

Halton Public Health did not report due to the Holiday, they will post new figures later today.