Hamilton reports almost three- month low in new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health reported its lowest single-day COVID count since March 8tgh with only 45 cases reported and no new deaths. There were no significant changes in existing outbreaks and only one new outbreak—that at Food Basics on 2500 Barton East involving two staff members. Halton’s case count was up from Saturday with 83 cases reported but no deaths. Burlington reported 32 cases, Hilton 20, Oakville 16 and Halton Hills 15.

Ontario is reporting 1,039 cases of #COVID19 today and 1,446 cases reported yesterday. Today, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 231 in Peel and 77 in York Region. There were 41 deaths reported over the two-day long weekend. Over 180,000 vaccinated were administered in two days bringing the total to 8,251,642. 544,000 are now fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations are reported at 1025 and ICU cases have dropped below 700 to 692. Almost 500 of those in ICU are on ventilators.

Nearly 16,900 tests were completed on May 24th and nearly 20,200 tests on May 23rd.