Hamilton reports 50 new COVID cases

May 24, 2021

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 50 new COVID cases, the lowest single-day count since mid March, and no new deaths. There were two new outbreaks—one at Denholme Manor involving one resident and another at Northview Seniors residence involving two residents.

Halton Public Health is not reporting today due to the holiday but Sunday reported only 49  cases—the lowest single-day count since March. There were no deaths in Halton. 20 of Halton’s cases were in Milton, 17 in Burlington, seven in Oakville and five in Halton Hills.

Ontario has also taken to holiday off from reporting. Both Halton and Ontario figures Tuesday will reflect two days’ reporting.

