Local COVID cases continue to drop

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 87 new COVID cases, the lowest single-day count since early April, and no new deaths. The outbreak at Heritage Green Nursing Home added six new cases for a total of eight There were three new outbreaks, one at Mount Hamilton Baptist Daycare where two children tested positive; One at Hatts Off residence on Delaware Avenue and another at J&M Lodging Home.

Halton Public Health reported only 49 cases—the lowest single-day count since March. There were no deaths in Halton. 20 of Halton’s cases were in Milton, 17 in Burlington, seven in Oakville and five in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 1,691 cases of COVID19 and 15 deaths. Over 31,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 455 new cases in Toronto, 326 in Peel and 173 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, more than 140,000- vaccinations were administered, bringing the total vaccinated to 8,065,607. More than 531,000 Ontarians are fully vaccinated.