York Police say drunk driver killed pedestrian

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit have laid impaired driving-related charges in connection with a fatal collision in the Township of King.

Last night police responded to reports that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on Davis Road North of 2nd Concession.

When officers arrived on scene they learned that the pedestrian, a 19-year-old male from Trinidad, was working in the area when he was struck by a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The victim was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 53-year-old driver of the Toyota Tundra was arrested at the scene and has been charged with impaired-related offences in connection with the collision.

Domingos Da Silva, 53, of Barrie faces charges of Impaired driving causing death,

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on June 10, 2021.

York Police thanked members of the community who rushed to the scene to assist the victim.

Investigators have opened a digital evidence portal where members of the community can upload any photos, video surveillance or dashcam footage of the collision. Evidence can be uploaded directly to investigators at the following link:

York Regional Police ask anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.