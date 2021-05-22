Local students excel at national and international science fairs

Science and Engineering students from Hamilton and Halton walked away with some of the top prizes at both the International and Canada-wide science and engineering fairs. To get to those fair the youngsters first had to compete at the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair which was sponsored by Primary Fluid Systems.

International Science and Engineering Fair

The Society for Science and Regeneron announced Grand Awards of the Regeneron ISEF 2021. Student winners are in ninth through twelfth grades who earned the right to compete at the Regeneron ISEF 2021 by winning a top prize at a local, regional, state, or national science fair.

Grand Awards are presented in each of the 21 ISEF categories:

1st Award: $5,000

2nd Award: $2,000

3rd Award: $1,000

4th Award: $500

Team Canada had another remarkable year at Virtual Regeneron ISEF 2021. 9 projects placed in Category and 2 Special Awards.

Finalists from Team Canada who represented BASEF placed:

Joseph Saturnino, – Bishop Ryan Secondary School, Grade 12, Hamilton, HWCDSB. Project: FS-HIVE MRK 9: An Autonomous Swarm Robotics Fire Suppression System. Award: Special Award – INCOSE – 1st place– Robotics and Intelligent Machines Joseph Saturnino

Becca Barbera, Cathedral High School, Grade 11, Hamilton, HWCDSB. Project: Diffusion Mechanism of Pu+3 in Sedimentary Repository Conditions: Ab Initio Molecular Dynamics Study Awards: 3rd in Category– Chemistry and awarded 4th place for ACS Chemistry for Life Special Award Becca Barbera

Caroline Huang, – Abbey Park High School, Grade 10, Oakville, HDSB. Project: Predicting Mechanisms of Flood Vulnerability for Southeast Asia using Statistical Percolation Theory Award: 3rd in Category– Earth and Environmental Sciences Caroline Huang

Rylan Donohoe and Julia Seymour, St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School, Grade 12, Oakville, HCDSB. Project: Microwave Irradiation with Submerged Ultrasonication: A Novel Lignocellulosic Pretreatment Method Level Award: 2nd in Category– Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design Ryan Donohoe and Julia Seymour

ADDITIONAL TEAM BASEF MEMBERS:

Neha Gupta, Westdale Secondary School, Grade 11, Hamilton, HWDSB. Project: Microfluidic C. Elegans Electrotaxis Procedure Towards the Detection of Heavy Metal Residue in Water Neha Gupta

CANADA-WIDE SCIENCE FAIR

Seventeen (17) top winners at the Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF 2021 presented by Primary Fluid Systems attended the Virtual Canada Wide Science Fair. There were 337 projects at the fair with 374 Student Finalists representing 73 of the 105 regional science fairs across all of Canada.

Overall, Team BASEF won 19 awards at the CWSF which includes 2 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 1 bronze medal, as well as 9 special awards. The following are the final results for Team BASEF at the Canada Wide Science Fair.

EXCELLENCE AWARDS:

“Excellence Awards recognize science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) excellence.” Students receive gold, silver or bronze medals.

GOLD EXCELLENCE AWARD:

Lauren Dorricott, Calvin Christian School, Grade 8, Hamilton. Project: Reading Retention: Screens vs Paper Lauren Dorricott

Paul (Kyum) Lee Westdale Secondary School, Grade 10, Hamilton HWDSB, Project: Development of a 3rd cursor for Robotic Arm Programming Optimization Paul (Kyum) Lee

SILVER EXCELLENCE AWARDS:

Morgan McCourt, Oakville Christian School, Oakville, Grade 8. Project: Maskteria: Determining wearing time & bacterial contamination of masks with & without toothbrushing. Morgan McCourt

Mitchell Clapperton Westdale Secondary School Hamilton HWDSB

Project: Reducing Wakes to Save Our Lakes – Optimizing Hull Design Using Computational Fluid Dynamics Mitchell Clapperton

Vihaan Vashishtha, W. H. Morden Public School, Grade 7, Oakville, HDSB. Project: Can we grow plants on Mars? Vihaan Vashishtha

Harini Karthik and Echo Chen, Garth Webb Secondary School, Grade 11,Oakville, HDSB. Project: Aerodynamic Performance and Structural Engineering of Helicopter Seeds for Wind Turbines (HeliSpin) Harini Karthik and Echo Chen

Louis Low, – Canadian Martyrs Elementary School, Grade 7, Burlington, HCDSB. Project: Does Annoying Repetitive Sound Have an Influence on Training Effectiveness? Louis Low

Jeffrey Klinck, Oakville Trafalgar High School, Grade 10, Oakville, HDSB. Project: A Novel Innovation to Aid People with Deafness via Haptic Feedback Relative to Surroundings Jeffrey Klinck

Sabrina Mogus, Garth Webb Secondary School, Grade 11, Oakville, HDSB. Project: ViQ: A Wearable Sonic Vibrotactile Stimulation and Cueing Device for Individuals with Parkinson’s Sabrina Mogus

BRONZE EXCELLENCE AWARDS:

Amy Harrison, King’s Christian Collegiate, Grade 11, Oakville. Project: The Future of Xenotransplantation Amy Harrison

Special Awards

Lauren Dorricott, Calvin Christian School, Grade 8, Hamilton. Project: Reading Retention: Screens vs Paper. Award: Health and Wellness Challenge Award (Best in Category)

Mitchell Clapperton, – Westdale Secondary School, Grade 10, Hamilton, HWDSB

Project: Reducing Wakes to Save Our Lakes – Optimizing Hull Design Using Computational Fluid Dynamics. Awards: CAP Physics Award, S.M. Blair Family Foundation Award

Paul (Kyum) Lee, Westdale Secondary School, Grade 10, Hamilton, HWDSB. Project: Development of a 3d Cursor for Robotic arm Programming Optimization. Awards: Ted Rogers Award, Challenge Award (Best in Category), Digital Award, Grand Prize – Youth Canada Innovate Award

Sabrina Mogus, Garth Webb Secondary School, Grade 11, Oakville, HDSB. Project: ViQ: A Wearable Sonic Vibrotactile Stimulation and Cueing Device for Individuals with Parkinsonâ€™s Awards: Ted Rogers Award, Grand Prize – Youth Canada Innovate Award, Special Youth Can Innovate Award

ADDITIONAL TEAM BASEF MEMBERS:

Maria Chzhen and Renny Wang, Westdale Secondary School, Grade 10, Hamilton, HWDSB. Project: How Do Sleep Positions Affect Dreams In Teenagers? Maria Chzhen and Renny Wang

Brenton Wang, St. Andrew Elementary School, Grade 8, Oakville, HCDSB. Project: Angry Birds and Kinematic Physics Brenton Wang

Ali Haider, Hillfield Strathallan College, Grade 11, Hamilton. Project: Using CRISPR to Diagnose and be used for Therapeutic Purposes for COVID-19 Ali Haider

Kadhir Ponnambalam, Hillfield Strathallan College, Grade 8, Hamilton. Project: Investigation of the Efficiency of Water Vapor Collection from Air of Various Household Materials Kadhir Ponnambalam