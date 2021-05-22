Hamilton COVID case count below 100, Ontario sets vaccination record

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 90 new COVID cases Saturday, down from 107 Friday and two deaths. There are 34 outbreaks in Hamilton. There was one new outbreak at the Heritage Green Nursing Home involving two residents. The outbreak at Quality Foundations Childcare added five cases. The outbreaks at Q Air and Conway Opportunity Homes each added two cases.

Halton Public Health reported 77 cases and one death. Burlington and Milton each had 28 cases, Oakville 17 and Halton Hills four.

Ontario is reporting 1,794 cases of COVID19 and 20 deaths. Nearly 34,600 tests were completed. Locally, there are 416 new cases in Toronto, 355 in Peel, 147 in Durham and 140 in York Region. Hospitalizations continue to decrease. Friday’s total was 1207 for a seven-day average of 1327., compared to 1614 cases in the previous seven-day period. ICU cases are decreeing more slowly—now sitting at 706 cases with over 500 of them being on ventilators. A single day record for vaccinations was set Friday with over 190,000 shots administered for a total of 7,925,277 doses. 519,000 Ontarians are fully vaccinated.