Burlington Fire discouraging home fireworks displays
Fireworks this Victoria Day weekend is legal, but Burlington Fire really wishes people wouldn’t. The Burlington Fire Department is discouraging family firework displays this Victoria Day due to the potential fire hazard and public health concerns around social gathering.
Victoria Day and Canada Day Firework Displays
Family (low-hazard) fireworks are only permitted to be set off on Victoria Day and Canada Day. The Burlington Fire Department encourages virtual firework displays or firework displays hosted by trained and certified professionals, when it is safe to do so. A reminder, permits are required for display (high-hazard) fireworks.
Each year, mostly children and teenagers are injured while using family (low hazard) fireworks. The National Fire Protection Association warns us of these dangers in their video titled, The Dangers of Consumer Fireworks in Canada.
If you have any questions, please contact the Burlington Fire Department by email at firedepartment@burlington.ca.
Fireworks safety tips
The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to go to a public display hosted by trained and certified professionals.
If you choose to have a family or an informal neighbourhood fireworks display, check out these tips:
- Only adults should handle and set off fireworks.
- Only use safety-certified fireworks sold by a trusted source.
- Choose a clear, open space, away from buildings, overhead wires and tree branches.
- Wear glasses and gloves when handling fireworks.
- Keep a water hose and/or bucket of water close by.
- Light only one firework at a time.
- Never hold a lit firework in your hand.
- Attempting to re-light a “dud” or defective firework is dangerous, can quickly back-fire and result in severe burns.
- After the fireworks display, keep children away from used fireworks in case they are still active.
- Dispose of used fireworks by completely submerging the fireworks in water and soak overnight, only then can you dispose of in your regular household garbage.
- Dispose of unused fireworks by completely submerging the fireworks in water and soak overnight, wrap the soaked fireworks in a plastic bag (so that they don’t dry out), only then can you dispose of in your regular household garbage.
- Sparklers are particularly popular with kids. They may be small in size, but they burn extremely hot. Even after burning out, sparklers can stay hot. Place sparklers and fireworks in a metal bucket of water or sand to cool down.