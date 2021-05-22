Burlington Fire discouraging home fireworks displays

Fireworks this Victoria Day weekend is legal, but Burlington Fire really wishes people wouldn’t. The Burlington Fire Department is discouraging family firework displays this Victoria Day due to the potential fire hazard and public health concerns around social gathering.

Victoria Day and Canada Day Firework Displays

Family (low-hazard) fireworks are only permitted to be set off on Victoria Day and Canada Day. The Burlington Fire Department encourages virtual firework displays or firework displays hosted by trained and certified professionals, when it is safe to do so. A reminder, permits are required for display (high-hazard) fireworks.

Each year, mostly children and teenagers are injured while using family (low hazard) fireworks. The National Fire Protection Association warns us of these dangers in their video titled, The Dangers of Consumer Fireworks in Canada.

If you have any questions, please contact the Burlington Fire Department by email at firedepartment@burlington.ca.

Fireworks safety tips

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to go to a public display hosted by trained and certified professionals.

If you choose to have a family or an informal neighbourhood fireworks display, check out these tips: