Anyone 12 and over can book a vaccine appointment

Starting Sunday, any youth in Hamilton who are aged 12 and older at time of vaccination are eligible to book an appointment to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Over coming days, more information will be released regarding specialized family-friendly vaccination clinics in Hamilton for youth who may have complex needs.

In an effort to get families vaccinated as quickly as possible, eligible family members who have not received a vaccination are encouraged to book an appointment to attend a vaccination clinic.

Booking a vaccination appointment.

Appointments for vaccination at a Hamilton mass vaccination clinic can be booked through the provincial online booking system found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking or by calling the Provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488. To book an appointment online, these individuals must already be 12 years old as of the date of their booking. Individuals who are not 12 years old on Sunday, May 23, 2021 can book an appointment for a later date through the provincial call centre.

For those who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them.

The Hamilton Health Partners have administered approximately 266,429 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 52.2% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 receiving a vaccine to date.