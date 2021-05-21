Ontario COVID case count below 2,000 for third day this week

Ontario’s new COVID case count fell back below the 2,000 mark as the province reported 1,890 cases of COVID19 and over 37,100 tests completed. There were 27 deaths reported. Locally, there are 469 new cases in Toronto, 468 in Peel, 165 in York Region and 107 in Durham. It was a record day for vaccinations as more than 158,000 shots were administered bringing the Ontario total to 7,735,148, Hospitalizations continued the downward trend seen in the last two weeks, with 1265 cases reported. ICU cases continued to move down slowly at 715 cases; however over 500 of these ICU patients are seriously ill and require a ventilator.

Hamilton’s new COVID case count has risen sharply in the last two days. Hamilton Public Health reported 141 new cases Thursday, up from 126 on Wednesday and 107 Tuesday. There were also six new outbreaks. Conway Opportunity Homes reported six cases, the UPS customer Centre on Grays Road had four, there were three each at Latitude Air Ambulance and Outdoor Lifestyles Landscaping, two at St Josephs Villa and one at Hatts Off Dundas. The outbreak at Tiny Toppers Early Learning centre added four cases for a total of 11, and the AlcerlorMittal Dofasco Weld shop outbreak added two more cases.

Halton reported 64 new cases and one death. Burlington had 23 cases, Oakville 20, Milton 16 and Halton Hills five.