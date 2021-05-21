Here’s what you can do on Holiday weekend in Hamilton

The provincial announcement of a three-stage reopening plan, also loosened some restrictions on outdoor activities effective this weekend

• Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be expanded to five people, effective May 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

• All other public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake will remain in effect.

Reopening Outdoor Recreation Amenities

• Beginning Saturday, the Province will allow more outdoor recreational amenities to reopen, with restrictions in place.

• The City of Hamilton will reopen the following outdoor recreation amenities in Hamilton for the Victoria Day long weekend:

o King’s Forest Golf Course

o Chedoke Golf Course (Beddoe)

o Chedoke Golf Course (Martin)

o All soccer and other sports fields and diamonds

o All Tennis, pickleball and basketball courts

o Skate parks

o Escarpment stairs for recreational use

o The Bayfront Park boat launch for recreational boating

• Please note that outdoor sports or recreational classes are not permitted

• These amenities can be used by up to five people, including members of different households

Long Weekend Fireworks

The sale and use of fireworks are permitted pursuant to the Reopening Ontario Act. Large firework displays and gatherings are not permitted. Fireworks for personal use (gatherings of no more than 5 people) are permitted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Availability

This long-weekend, members of the public are encouraged to book an appointment for a vaccination, all eligible and interested individuals will have the opportunity to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Members of the public who are 18 years and older are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine at all large-scale and mobile pop-up clinic, there are currently many appointments available in Hamilton to accommodate the demand for vaccination. Appointments can be booked by accessing the Provincial online booking portal found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking or by calling the Provincial hotline at 1-888-999-6488.

In Hamilton, the latest weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 population reported is 136. The average number of cases (7-day moving average) reported per day is 116. The percent positivity among tests is 8.4%. To date, together with Hamilton health care partners, over 266,429 doses have been administered of the COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in 52.2% of the eligible population having received at least one dose of vaccine.