Hamilton COVID cases, hospitalizations down

Hamilton Public Health reported 107 new COVID cases, a drop of 34 from Thursday’s total and no deaths. Hospitalizations dropped to 91-the first time the Hamilton hospital count has been below 100 since early April. There were five new outbreaks reported. The Church of St.Peter’s Children’s daycare reported five cases as did The Tiny Hoppers centre on Rymal. Bar Hydraulics reported four employees testing positive, Acura of Hamilton reported two and Len’s Mill Store reported three. Two more cases were added to the total at the Wellington Place Apartments, bringing the total to 45.

Halton’s case count was down four from Thursday to 60 with one death reported. !8 of the new cases were in Milton, 17 in Burlington, 14 in Oakville and 11 in Halton Hills. Halton hospitalizations are down three to 65.

Ontario case count back below 2,000

Ontario’s new COVID case count fell back below the 2,000 mark as the province reported 1,890 cases of COVID19 and over 37,100 tests completed. There were 27 deaths reported. Locally, there are 469 new cases in Toronto, 468 in Peel, 165 in York Region and 107 in Durham. It was a record day for vaccinations as more than 158,000 shots were administered bringing the Ontario total to 7,735,148, Hospitalizations continued the downward trend seen in the last two weeks, with 1265 cases reported. ICU cases continued to move down slowly at 715 cases; however over 500 of these ICU patients are seriously ill and require a ventilator.