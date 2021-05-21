Citizen group forming to tackle Council incumbents

A new citizen group has been formed with the aim of changing some of the faces on Hamilton City Council. Calling itself IELECT Hamilton, the group will stage its official kickoff Saturday. A release states the goal of the organization is “New Leadership for a Better Hamilton,” and organizers want to see new leaders sitting at City Council following the 2022 municipal election by supporting initiatives that increase voter turnout and provide education around key civic issues.”

The release continues, “the group came together because of their concerns about scandals (i.e. RHVP), cover-ups (Sewergate), bad decisions (increasing their own pensions), and a lack of leadership (hate in Hamilton) by Council, all culminating in an erosion of the public trust in our leaders.”

“We think it’s time for some new leadership around the table,” says one of the group’s organizers, Dr. Ameil Joseph, a Ph.D. with a focus on social justice, race and ethics. “As Canada’s 10th largest city, Hamilton deserves bolder, more inspiring, more accountable leadership. We think Hamiltonians have a more ambitious vision for their city than the one too many of our politicians seem to see.”

The name chosen by the group, IELECT Hamilton, is based on research that identiﬁed the highest priorities on the minds of Canadian municipal voters. The six priorities identiﬁed – Infrastructure, Economy, Leadership, Environment, Community, and Transportation, form the acronym IELECT.

• The goals and objectives of IELECT Hamilton

• Information on pivotal civic issues, including some of the troubling issues arising in this term of council

• Ward & Councillor proﬁles, as well as information on their stances, time in oﬃce and

voting records

The organization has posted a Resident Survey to gather feedback on how residents feel Hamilton is currently performing in each of the six priorities

• Media, including videos like A Be>er Hamilton, that details an ideal vision of the city

based on research.

Reached by the Bay Observer, IELECT Hamilton spokesperson Graham Crawford said despite the anti-incumbent messaging in the news release, the group does not intend to run a formal slate of candidates in the 2022 election.