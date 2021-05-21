Burlington to reopen parks, playgrounds Saturday

Thursday’s provincial announcement will allow the City of Burlington to reopen outdoor recreational amenities with COVID-19 restrictions in place. These amenities include, but are not limited to, golf courses and driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks. Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be expanded to five people, which will allow these amenities to be used for up to five people, including with members of different households. All other public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake remain in effect.

Outdoor Courts

Outdoor courts such as pickleball, basketball and tennis courts will be open Saturday, May 22. If there are people waiting to use the court, please keep your time to a maximum of 30-minutes. Masks are to be worn while waiting for your turn. For locations of outdoor courts, visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay.

Sport Fields

Grass sport fields will open for casual use such as throwing a ball, self-directed yoga, kicking a ball or flying a kite. Organized sports and recreational classes are not permitted. Groups of up to five people are allowed. Please make sure you stay 6 feet from anyone not in your household.

Skate Parks

Skate parks will be open on Saturday, May 22. Please make sure you stay 6 feet from anyone not in your household. Wearing a mask is highly recommended.

City Park Washrooms

Most City park washrooms will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

LaSalle Community Park Marina

The public boat launch is not ready to open yet and will remain closed until further notice. It will reopen once boats have been cleared from the lower parking lot.

Tyandaga Golf Course

Tyandaga Golf Course will open for play on Saturday, May 22 at 7 a.m. Book online at tyandagagolf.com or call 905-336-0006 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. starting today.