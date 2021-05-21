Burlington Hydro Wins Public Relations Excellence Award

Burlington Hydro was awarded the Public Relations Excellence Award from the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA) at an event yesterday in Toronto. The EDA’s annual program acknowledges key accomplishments, outstanding customer service and environmental programs, innovations and best practices on the part of the companies that deliver the Power of Local Hydro across Ontario.

Burlington Hydro was recognized for its balanced approach to celebrating its 75th anniversary in the midst of a global pandemic. The utility leveraged the opportunity to build trust and showcase its long-standing history in the community, and to highlight its ongoing value and contributions to its hometown.

Over 200 guests were on-hand at yesterday’s virtual gala celebration as the EDA’s Board Chair Chris White, President & CEO of ERTH Corporation, announced the winners.

“In a year unlike any other, excellence abounded throughout the electricity distribution sector in Ontario,” added White. “After last March’s pandemic declaration, all EDA members have had to find new ways of ensuring safety in the face of a health risk like nothing we’ve confronted before – and their efforts have been exceptional.”

For a list of the winners visit https://www.eda-on.ca/News