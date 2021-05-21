Aerial spraying of gypsy moth in Burlington set for Tuesday

On May 25, the City of Burlington will be using a low-flying helicopter to apply a bio-pesticide over four wooded areas to control gypsy moth populations. The gypsy moths eat the leaves of trees, causing significant defoliation and potential long-term impact to the City’s urban forest.

Application of the pesticide will be completed between 5 and 7:30 a.m. and is expected to take 5-10 minutes for each park.

The areas identified for spraying include:

City staff will be stopping traffic on roads nearest the park while the helicopter is spraying. The road closure will take 15 minutes or less.

An interactive map is available on burlington.ca/gypsymoth that allows residents to enter an address so they can see where the address is in relation to the spray areas.

The second spray date will be posted on the City’s Twitter and Facebook accounts @CityBurlington and online at burlington.ca/gypsymoth at least 48-hours before the spraying.

“The weather forecast shows good conditions for the aerial spraying and the gypsy moth larva are at the right stage in their development for the treatment to have maximum impact on them. A successful reduction in their number will help protect the health of our trees and the environment which is a win for everyone,” said Steve Robinson Burlington manager of Urban Forestry.

Quick Facts