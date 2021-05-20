Spike in Hamilton COVID cases

Hamilton’s new COVID case count has risen sharply in the last two days. Hamilton Public Health reported 141 new cases Thursday, up from 126 on Wednesday and 107 Tuesday. There were also six new outbreaks. Conway Opportunity Homes reported six cases, the UPS customer Centre on Grays Road had four, there were three each at Latitude Air Ambulance and Outdoor Lifestyles Landscaping, two at St Josephs Villa and one at Hatts Off Dundas. The outbreak at Tiny Toppers Early Learning centre added four cases for a total of 11, and the AlcerlorMittal Dofasco Weld shop outbreak added two more cases.

Halton reported 64 new cases and one death. Burlington had 23 cases, Oakville 20, Milton 16 and Halton Hills five.

After two days of new COVID cases falling below 2,000, it was back to reality in Ontario as the province reported 2,400 cases of COVID19 and 27 deaths. Over 45,400 tests were completed. Locally there are 607 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel, 181 in York Region and 110 in Durham. Despite the spike in cases hospitalizations continued their downward trend with 1320 cases –a drop of 81 from the previous day and more than 300 below last week’s average. ICU cases are also easing, now sitting at 721-down about 10 percent from last week’s average. There were almost 145,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total now of 7,576,624 doses. Almost 474,000 are fully vaccinated.