Overnight shooting spree in Hamilton

The Hamilton Police Service is investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in our city overnight.

Wednesday evening, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the area of Cumberland Avenue and Gage Avenue South after receiving reports that a male discharged a firearm.

After a shot foot-chase, A 23-year old male suspect was located and arrested without incident.

The firearm was recovered.

Police believe that this was a targeted incident and are asking residents in the area to check any video surveillance they may have that could assist police in their investigation. The investigation is on-going.

A male, 23- years-of-age, from Hamilton faces a string of firearms-related charges.

The accused has been held in custody for a bail hearing later today and as such, cannot be identified at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation are asked to call Detective Constable Lindsay Filice at (905)546-2921 or the Division 2 Detective Sergeant at (905)546-2907.

Later that evening, shortly before 10:00 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the area of Luscombe Street and Upper Wellington Street after receiving reports that two unidentified individuals fired shots at a house. The suspects fled on foot towards Hester Street. No injuries were reported to police.

Police are asking residents in the area to review their video surveillance

Anyone with information that can help with this investigation, are asked to call Detective Constable Andrew Montgomery at (905)546-8927 or the Division 3 Detective Sergeant at (905) 546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

During the course of the day, officers will be in the area of the shootings canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance. At this time investigators believe that these incidents are both targeted and linked.