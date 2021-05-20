Lung disease expert to chair new research department at Mac

Every year in Canada about 30,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer. Less well known is that almost the same number of Canadians are diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis –a chronic, debilitating condition that causes irreversible scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs.

Now in Hamilton, people with incurable lung diseases have a powerful champion in McMaster University’s Martin Kolb.

Kolb begins his five-year appointment as the inaugural Jack Gauldie Boehringer Ingelheim Chair in Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) on July 1, and he will continue his research into this group of incurable and often-lethal respiratory illnesses, thanks to research funding from Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

“We are proud to support Canada’s first research chair in interstitial lung disease,” said Gabriel Kim, vice-president, medical and regulatory, Boehringer Ingelheim, Canada. “It is in our company DNA to explore new opportunities and invest in areas where innovation is critical to develop healthcare solutions in areas of significant unmet need.

“It’s a big honour to hold a chair named for my mentor Jack Gauldie, who is the reason I came to Canada in the first place,” said Kolb, professor of McMaster’s Department of Medicine and Department for Pathology and Molecular Medicine. “Ultimately, you do something like this for the patients you care for and I want to continue being their advocate and helping them in any way I can.”

Originally from Schweinfurt, Germany, Kolb graduated from the Julius-Maximillian University Würzberg Medical School in 1991 and followed with his residency in clinical and anatomical pathology and general internal medicine at the same school.

Kolb’s partnership with Gauldie began in the mid-1990s at a medical conference in Germany, where Gauldie, a McMaster Distinguished University Professor, gave a lecture on lung diseases. It led to an invitation for Kolb to join Gauldie in his McMaster lab in 1999, where Kolb completed his postdoctoral fellowship in molecular medicine.

Now Kolb is research director at the Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health at McMaster and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, as well as division director for respirology at the Department of Medicine. He is also the European Respiratory Journal’s chief editor.

“Dr. Kolb is certainly one of the world’s best clinician-scientists in pulmonary fibrosis. He can investigate the disease using clinical trials, as well as work with the basic molecular biology. He truly is a man of all seasons,” said Gauldie, now a professor emeritus of pathology and molecular medicine and the McMaster Immunology Research Centre.

The endowed chair has also been funded with a commitment by the Faculty of Health Sciences to match the Boehringer Ingelheim funds.