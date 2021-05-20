Halton District School Board trustees appoint new Director of Education

Trustees of the Halton District School Board have chosen Curtis Ennis as the new Director of Education, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Board, effective August 1, 2021.

Ennis’ career portfolio during the past 22 years has included a variety of senior leadership positions with the Toronto District School Board, as well as the Ontario Ministry of Education. Ennis began his career as a primary teacher and advanced through various leadership roles as a Superintendent of Education.He is currently the Associate Director, Equity, Well-Being and School Improvement (Interim). Ennis has led numerous strategic planning initiatives in the TDSB, as well as gaining leadership experience with the Ministry of Education’s Toronto and Area Regional Office. Ennis holds a Bachelor of Business Management (Accounting/Finance) and a Bachelor of Education and Master of Education (Language, Culture & Teaching) from York University.

Ennis replaces the current Director of Education, Stuart Miller, who announced his plans to retire last year. Said HDSB Chair Andréa Grebenc “Curtis brings a wealth of knowledge gained through senior leadership roles in the Ontario education sector. He has diverse experiences that will be invaluable in building strong relationships with students, staff, families and community members.”

“Leadership for me has always been about service and I am deeply committed to working with all staff and the Board to carry on the Halton tradition of excellence in education while being acutely mindful of those who have been historically underserved and have faced barriers to positive outcomes,” said Ennis. “Working collaboratively with students, staff, trustees and communities, I will be intentional and focused on ensuring the success and well-being of students of all identities in HDSB.”