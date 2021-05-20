Artists invited to think BIG in HPL mural competition

Hamilton Public Library is seeking professional artists and artist-led teams to submit proposals for a mural, to be installed on an exterior wall of the new Valley Park Branch and recreation building, at Paramount Drive. The expected completion date is Spring 2022.

Proposals are encouraged from artists and artist-led teams who have the technical skills to provide the work in a still, digital format. Hamilton Public Library is responsible for printing and installing the mural.

The proposed art piece should be welcoming and invite a sense of arrival.

The subject of the successful work should be reflective of one or more of the following themes:

Art that celebrates and reflects the history and local relevance to the Upper Stoney Creek community.

Art that celebrates the local geographic environment and HPL’s commitment to sustainability.

Details for submissions

The mural is to be printed onto a series of panels with a total combined length of 14.62m and height of 4.27m. The work can be created in any medium but must be provided as high-resolution digital files suitable for large-format printing.

Entry deadline: June 20, 2021, by 11pm EST.

Submissions by email must be sent to: vpmural@hpl.ca and include “Valley Park Branch Public Art Mural” in the Subject line.

Artists are selected by a jury through a two-stage process.

Artists and artist-led teams are invited to submit proposals. The winner is awarded $5,000. A short list is created from initial submissions in this two-stage process.

Jurors wanted for mural

Residents interested in serving as a juror should email their name, email address, phone number and three reasons why they want to be on the jury to vpmural@hpl.ca by June 20, 2021.

The deadline for artists and interested jurors to submit is June 20, 2021, by 11pm.

Short-listed applicants completing a stage two submission receive $500.

The winning submission is awarded $5,000.

Download Valley Park Branch Public Art Mural Project – Call for Artists https://www.hpl.ca/public-art

For general inquiries:

Email: llee@hpl.ca