Less than 2,000 COVID cases for second day in a row

For the second day in a row Ontario recorded fewer than 2,000 new COVID cases and today that number resulted from 38,400 tests compared to Tuesday’s 23,000 tests. That brings Ontario’s positivity rate down to 5.2 percent. Ontario is reporting 1,588 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. Locally, there are 524 new cases in Toronto, 335 in Peel, 105 in Ottawa and 94 in York Region. There were more than 145,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 7,431,638 doses. The pace of persons being fully vaccinated is picking up with almost 15,000 getting their second shot yesterday for a total of 456. 784.

Hamilton Public Health reported 107 new COVID 19 cases Tuesday, up16 from Monday and no new deaths. There were seven new outbreaks, four of the workplace variety, at Arcelor Mittal’s weld construction crew involving two employees, Everly International with three cases, La Luna, two cases, and Q-Air with 4 testing positive. Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre reported 6 cases—two children and four staff. Quality Foundations Childcare reported two testing positive—one child and one staff. Hospitalizations are decreasing with 105 cases reported. The reproductive rate is .82 and the positivity rate on testing is 7.5 percent. In Halton there were only 52 new cases reported—the third straight day of fewer than 100 cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations have decreased to 67. Milton has 18 cases, Oakville 16, Burlington 13, and Halton Hills 5.