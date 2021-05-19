Hamilton reports 126 new COVID Cases as hospitalizations continue to ease

Hamilton Public Health reported 126 new cases of COVID and two deaths Wednesday. There were two new outbreaks—one at St.Martin’s Manor Early Learning Centre involving one child and one staff. Two staff were tested positive at the Sweet Paradise Bakery and Deli. Of the apartment outbreaks in Hamilton the only new cases were in the Village Apartments on Queen where two more residents tested positive for a total of 71. Hospitalizations continue to ease in the region. Hamilton Hospitals have 101 COVID patients as of Wednesday compared to over 160 cases at the beginning of May. Health workers administering vaccinations at Rebecca Towers

Halton Public Health reported 69 new COVID cases and no deaths. 24 of the cases were in Oakville, 22 in Burlington, 18 in Milton and five in Halton Hills. Halton hospitalizations are easing as well with 64 in the regions hospitals at present, compared to over 100 at the beginning of this month.

For the second day in a row Ontario recorded fewer than 2,000 new COVID cases and today that number resulted from 38,400 tests compared to Tuesday’s 23,000 tests. That brings Ontario’s positivity rate down to 5.2 percent. Ontario is reporting 1,588 cases of COVID19 and 19 deaths. Locally, there are 524 new cases in Toronto, 335 in Peel, 105 in Ottawa and 94 in York Region. There were more than 145,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 7,431,638 doses. The pace of persons being fully vaccinated is picking up with almost 15,000 getting their second shot yesterday for a total of 456,784.