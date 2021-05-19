21,000 Vaccine appointments have become available in Hamilton

Due to expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and the arrival of supply, this afternoon, over 21,000 appointments have become available at Hamilton vaccination clinics. In addition, this coming holiday weekend, a mobile pop-up clinic has been organized at the West End Urgent Care Centre.

This mobile vaccination clinic will be administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to those individuals aged 18+. Individuals must be aged 18+ at time of booking to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna Mobile pop-up clinic details

Dates: May 22, 23 & 24, 2021

Location: West End Urgent Care Centre, 690 Main Street West

These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

Please note, the mobile team will be at this location on this weekend only and then will move onto another location. The mobile vaccination team will return for scheduled second dose appointments.

Booking an appointment. Members of the public can access the Provincial online booking portal found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking or by calling the Provincial hotline at 1-888-999-6488.

Available appointments are expected to fill quickly, more appointments will continue to become available as supply is received in Hamilton. In time, all eligible and interested individuals will have the opportunity to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Members of the community are encouraged to check back often for availability.

For those who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access.

Because of the pop-up vaccinations that will be taking place at the site, the West End Assessment & Testing Centre will be closed from May 22-24, 2021. More information about COVID-19 testing and assessment centre locations and how to book a testing appointment can be found at www.hamilton.ca/COVIDtesting

The Hamilton healthcare partners have administered approximately 256,887 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 50.2% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 receiving a vaccine to date. Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination program’s goal is to have 75% of Hamilton residents vaccinated on or before June 21.