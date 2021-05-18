RBG offering flowering tree display

Nature knows how to keep the good (spring) times rolling with new blooms around every corner. And we’re excited to share that the Malus (crabapple) collection is flowering at RBG!

Malus was the first collection to be initiated at the Arboretum in 1956, and the garden area now features 103 individual trees! RBG’s collection focuses on ornamental – rather than culinary – crabapples, meaning they’ve curated a gorgeous, picturesque grove for guests to visit.

A stunning sight, the flowering crabapple collection’s flowers feature a variety of cultivars that differ in size, colour and fragrance. Delicate blossoms of pink and white coat each tree beautifully, and a walk through the grove is a sure way to be engulfed in their competing perfumes.

If you drive to the main entrance of the Arboretum, you will find the crabapples to the north (left) side of the road in. Breathe a sigh of relief that the slushy half of spring truly is over and dive into an enchanted grove of beautiful crabapple blossoms.

This far into spring, some of the other flowering collections will have bloomed. Over 116 acres, the Arboretum has redbuds, magnolias, flowering cherries and more to name a few flowering varities.

Those who venture up past the historical Rasberry House – in the far corner of the Arboretum will find the entrance to the Pinetum Trail (Ray Lowes Side Trail). Even with the current restrictions, visitors can experience RBG’s network of trails and add a little adventure to their visit. Along the wat they can take in spectacular spring ephemerals (wildflowers) popping up and listen for songs from migratory birds making their way through the nature lands. Arboretum White And Pink Crabapple Trees Blooming

Royal Botanical Gardens’ Events Calendar https://www.rbg.ca/things-to-do/events/ has virtual and in-person activities – whether you want to go birding, learn how to ID our spring blooms or just bring a little more nature into your home, there is something for you.

Story and pictures By Emily Sharma, Communications Intern, Royal Botanical Gardens.