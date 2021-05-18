COVID Hospitalizations in Local Hospitals easing.

Hamilton Public Health reported 107 new COVID 19 cases Tuesday, up16 from Monday and no new deaths. There were seven new outbreaks, four of the workplace variety, at Arcelor Mittal’s weld construction crew involving two employees, Everly International with three cases, La Luna, two cases, and Q-Air with 4 testing positive. Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre reported 6 cases—two children and four staff. Quality Foundations Childcare reported two testing positive—one child and one staff. Hospitalizations are decreasing with 105 cases reported. The reproductive rate is .82 and the positivity rate on testing is 7.5 percent. In Halton there were only 52 new cases reported—the third straight day of fewer than 100 cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations have decreased to 67. Milton has 18 cases, Oakville 16, Burlington 13, and Halton Hills 5.

Ontario is reporting 1,616 cases of COVID19 but with only 22,900 tests completed. Still, that works out to a positivity rate of about 7 percent. There were 17 deaths recorded. Locally, there are 472 new cases in Toronto, 360 in Peel, 116 in York Region and 102 in Durham. Hospitalizations are up from weekend numbers which are not always reliable due to reporting issues, but are down from last week . Tuesday’s hospitalizations stood at 1485 while the five-day average last week was over 1660. ICU cases are dropping mor gradually, sitting Tuesday at 764 compared to a five-day average of 791 last week.

There were over 109,000 vaccinations administered yesterday bringing the total to almost 7.3 Million. There are 442,000 now fully vaccinated.