Beachway parking fees to come into effect

After last years traffic chaos on the Beachway, this year it will cost people who want to park at the popular summer destination. New this summer, the City of Burlington is introducing a summer parking fee on weekends at the Beachway through the HONK mobile app. Users do not have to download the app but can scan the QR code on parking lot signage to pay for parking. Fees will be charged from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends beginning Saturday, May 22, 2021 until the last weekend in September, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2021.

The Beachway has gotten more popular over time and last summer saw record demand for parking due to the pandemic resulting in the City having to use barricades, a drop-off zone and parking ambassadors to help manage the demand for parking. Illegal parkers were given a warning and issued tickets. This year, especially those parking on Lakeshore Road shoulders and the grass boulevard over the pipeline, will be towed.

Visitors must pay for parking on weekends. It is an hourly rate of $2.50 or a daily flat rate of $20. Users can scan the QR Code or download the HonkMobile app. There is a transaction fee of $0.35 for each payment. Dashboard tickets are not needed as every payment is linked to a license plate number.

Parking is free in Downtown Burlington on weekends and holidays. Beachway visitors are encouraged to extend their walk or use the drop-off zone, park and meet their household members at the beach. For parking downtown, visit burlington.ca/downtownparking.

Visitors are also encouraged to consider taking Burlington Transit, cycling, walking or rolling to the beach and leaving their cars at home.Starting Thursday, July 1, Burlington residents can take advantage of 10 free days of parking per year at Beachway Park. It is recommended that residents wait to fill out the parking exemption form once arriving at the beach and parked in a legal parking spot. The exemption doesn’t guarantee a spot, but it does give residents free parking for the day.

For more information about parking at Beachway Park, visit burlington.ca/paypark.