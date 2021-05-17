PLAINS ROAD VILLAGE VISION GOAL IN SIGHT FOR ALDERSHOT

City Councillor Kelvin Galbraith simply called it a “major project”, but for the citizens of Aldershot who spent the last two decades promoting the “Plains Road Village Vision”, it’s a dream come true.

The utility lines and poles on the north side of Plains Road West may soon be gone.

Galbraith was speaking about the burial of the lines and removal of the poles during a public meeting last week. He said the work is part of the larger plan to resurface and improve Plains Road West. Some work has already started but the majority will take place next year.

“The work that’s happening now on the north side (of Plains Road W) is the removal and burial of some of the communication cables. They’re removing all those poles…..and burying the wires to add the bike lane. It’s going to look a lot different than it does now.”

Aldershot’s Plains Road Village Vision group spent years promoting the idea that the hydro and utility poles along Plains Road should be buried to make the street more attractive. In the end, it became clear that the poles on the south side could not be removed because they carry the main hydro lines. The poles on the north side however presented an opportunity because they only carry TV, phone and computer cables.

Removal of the lines and poles will permit the construction of a new off-road bike lane on the north side, running from Waterdown Road to the Royal Botanical Gardens.

Galbraith told his virtual audience that the entire project will be the subject of a virtual public information centre on Wednesday, June 23rd at 6:30 p.m.

In other news the Councillor confirmed that work is about to begin on the detailed design of the Aldershot GO Major Transit Station Area (MTSA).

“This is a strategically important area targeted for growth”

In response to a question about the expansion of the Meridian Quarry near Tyandaga, Galbraith was clear: “The City doesn’t have jurisdiction……. that is Provincial”.

By Rick Craven