Now anyone 18-plus can get vaccinated

With Millions of doses of vaccine arriving in Ontario this week, effective Tuesday, May 18, 2021, those residents in Hamilton who are 18 years of age and older (in 2021) are eligible to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. With this change in eligibility, all adults who would like a COVID-19 vaccination are eligible to book an appointment for one.

Booking an appointment.

Members of the public can access the Provincial online booking portal found at https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-booking or by calling the Provincial hotline at 1-888-999-6488.

For those who do not have access to the internet or a computer, or do not have a valid Ontario photo health card, please call the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 to book an appointment. Due to potential call volumes expected at the call centre, the City of Hamilton encourages everyone to self-register online if able to so, it’s the quickest process to get an appointment. The hotline is trying to focus on those without health cards and those without computer access. These are all by-appointment only clinics, walk-ins are not permitted.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them. We need to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community, to reserve healthcare and hospital capacity and to protect vulnerable populations.

Information regarding registration, booking, and sequencing will be available on the COVID-19 Vaccines section of the City’s website at www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines.

To date the Hamilton Health team has administered approximately 246,822 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 48.1% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 receiving a vaccine to date.