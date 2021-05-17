Local COVID cases, hospitalizations easing

Hamilton’s new COVID case count was reported at 91 cases Monday the lowest single-day count in several weeks. There were no deaths reported. Hospitalizations also showed a decline of 14 cases from the end of last week when the hospital case count was 125. There was only one outbreak reported, a single positive test at the Downtown YMCA. The outbreak at the Wellington Place Apartments added six cases for a total of 42. The other apartment complexes that had been the scene of outbreaks in the last two weeks had no additional cases.

Halton has 76 new cases and no deaths. There were 26 cases in Oakville, 21 in Milton 18 in Burlington and 11 in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 2,170 cases of COVID19 and four deaths. That is the lowest single-day death toll since late March. Only 24,500 tests were completed. Locally, there are 566 new cases in Toronto, 556 in Peel, 215 in York Region and 120 in Durham. Hospitalizations are easing slowly. There were 1320 cases reported Monday, down significantly from last week where cases were averaging over 1600. ICU cases were reported at 779, down slightly from the previous week. There were 112,000 vaccinations administered bringing the total, to 7,177,145 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered. Nearly 433,000 are fully vaccinated.