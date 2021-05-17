Doors Open Hamilton is back…virtually

OVID or not, lovers of historical architecture will still have an opportunity to particvipate in Doors Open Hamilton and Doors Open Ontario.

Doors Open Ontario will be a digital event this year. Doors Open Hamilton will be a selection of buildings that have been reused or repurposed. Both photographs and videos of these buildings will be available through the Doors Open Hamilton Portal.

The Architectural Conservancy of Ontario Hamilton Region Branch has collected photos and information on a wide variety of sites. They have also commissioned Inwardout Productions, Steady Canoe and Lance Darren Cole to provide drone videos of Westfield Heritage Village, The Cotton Factory and the Balfour/Chedoke estate. A final video with many iconic Hamilton buildings will be forthcoming in June.

The advantage of a virtual Doors Open is that you can visit sites across the province.