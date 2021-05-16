Ontario reports 2,199 new COVID cases as vaccinations pass 7 million

Ontario is reporting 2,199 cases of COVID19 and 30 deaths. Over 33,100 tests completed for a positivity rate of 6.8 percent. Locally, there are 633 new cases in Toronto, 547 in Peel, 172 in York Region and 143 in Durham. Over 135,000 vaccinations were administered Saturday as the total vaccinated passed the 7 Million mark at 7,064,815. The number of persons fully vaccinated is now over 429,000.

Hamilton’s apartment building COVID outbreaks added 18 more cases Saturday-14 at the Wellington Place Apartments and four at The Village Apartments on Queen Street. In all, Hamilton Public Health reported 130 new cases, an increase of 12 from Friday, and one death. There was a new outbreak at the Fortinos in Limeridge Mall where nine staff tested positive. Outbreaks at Image Honda and the Beckfield Building Centre each added two cases.

Halton Public Health reported 101 new cases an increases of 25 from Friday and no deaths . 44 cases were in Oakville, 27 in Milton, 25 in Burlington and five in Halton Hills.