Hamilton reports 123 COVID cases as Ontario passes 7 Million vaccinations

Hamilton Public health reported no new outbreaks for the first time in several weeks. Hamilton reported 123 cases, down seven from Saturday and no deaths. There was one extra case added to the count at the Rebecca Towers, but the other apartment buildings that had been the scene of outbreaks reported no new cases. The outbreak at the Fortinos at Limeridge Mall reported one more case for a total of ten.

Halton’s case count dropped to 71—the lowest daily count since late March, and no deaths. 32 of the new cases were in Oakville, 22 in Milton, 13 in Burlington and four in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 2,199 cases of COVID19 and 30 deaths. Over 33,100 tests completed for a positivity rate of 6.8 percent. Locally, there are 633 new cases in Toronto, 547 in Peel, 172 in York Region and 143 in Durham. Over 135,000 vaccinations were administered Saturday as the total vaccinated passed the 7 Million mark at 7,064,815. The number of persons fully vaccinated is now over 429,000.