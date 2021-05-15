Waterdown bus pilot could be used in other parts of city

On-demand bus service for Waterdown is going to get a road-test starting in September, and if all goes well it could provide a template for similar services in other Hamilton suburban communities.

A staff report says the project, which will use Mobility as a Service technology (MaaS) and will involve city buses and HSR drivers. Wrote staff: “The goals of the pilot are quite simple; to test the feasibility of on-demand service software technology for potential continued use in Waterdown and/or expansion of the use of similar technologies for other areas within the City, to improve upon service. standards inclusive of extending the route coverage to meet the needs of the community, growing transit ridership to meet the objective of improved productivity, and lastly to improve the customer experience for those using transit service.”

The plan is to provide weekday 30-minute service and 60-minute service in evenings. The route will connect Waterdown to the Aldershot GO station and then extend to Plains Road where it would be possible to connect to bus service heading to either Hamilton or Burlington.

The service would run from 5am to 2 am weekdays and Saturdays and 6am to Midnight on Sundays. The proposed service would bring Waterdown in line with a city-wide bus service standard that stipulates that 90 percent of residents and business must be within 400 meters of a weekday peak bus service stop.