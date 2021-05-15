One Charged in Friday afternoon demonstration

The Israel-Palestine conflict spilled into Hamilton Friday with an incident that resulted in the arrest of a Quebec teen. Police say the male has been arrested in relation to a demonstration that took place on Friday, at Hamilton’s City Hall.

The demonstration was in response to escalating tensions, in the Israel and Palestine conflict.

Similar protests are scheduled to occur this weekend in several cities across Southern Ontario including Hamilton.The demonstration involved pedestrians and motor vehicles.

Hamilton Police say the driver operated his vehicle in a dangerous manner and was arrested. He is a 17=year old from Quebec and he is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Main Street West had to be closed for a short period of time for the safety of the demonstrators and the general public.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate these events.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hamilton Police at 905-546-4925 or alternatively to provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Hamilton Police are reminding the public that participation in such events could result in charges being laid pursuant to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.