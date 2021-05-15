More COVID cases in Hamilton apartment buildings

Hamilton’s apartment building COVID outbreaks added 18 more cases Saturday-14 at the Wellington Place Apartments and four at The Village Apartments on Queen Street. In all, Hamilton Public Health reported 130 new cases, an increase of 12 from Friday, and one death. There was a new outbreak at the Fortinos in Limeridge Mall where nine staff tested positive. Outbreaks at Image Honda and the Beckfield Building Centre each added two cases.

Halton Public Health reported 101 new cases an increases of 25 from Friday and no deaths . 44 cases were in Oakville, 27 in Milton, 25 in Burlington and five in Halton Hills.

Ontario is reporting 2,584 cases of COVID19 and over 42,300 tests completed, meaning the positivity rate is now 6.2 percent. There were 24 deaths reported. Locally, there are 689 new cases in Toronto, 584 in Peel, 252 in York Region and 157 in Durham. A new single-day record for vaccinations was set yesterday with more than 154,000 doses administered, bringing the provincial total to 6,925,232. The pace of fully vaccinated residents is increasing with almost 423,000 now having received their second shot.