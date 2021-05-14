RBG gets cash for upgrades

The Royal Botanical Gardens is going to receive some senior government cash to make a number of upgrades and improvements to its trail system.

Burlington MP Karina Gould, and Burlington MPP Jane McKenna, joined Nancy Rowland, Royal Botanical Gardens Chief Executive Officer to announce the $2.3 Million dollar project.

The Government of Canada is investing over $908,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $756,000, while the Royal Botanical Gardens is contributing over $605,000 toward this project.

Project work will include reconstructing a boathouse, a viewing platform and boardwalk; repairing nature trails and garden paths; and installing an entry gate for the Hendrie Valley Trails. Improvements also include enlarging the Rock Trail parking lot and making it more accessible, and updating wayfinding signage and audio units to adhere to the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. These improvements and upgrades will create a more safe and accessible space, while also providing a more enjoyable visitor experience.