Outbreak grows at apartment complex as COVID cases, hospitalizations decline in Hamilton

The COVID outbreak at the Village Apartments on Queen Street has added 31 new cases for a total there of 65. This comes as Hamilton Public Health is reporting 118 new COVID cases-a drop of six from Thursday. There were no new deaths. The outbreaks at Rebecca Towers and Wellington Place Apartments added no new cases. There were three new workplace outbreaks—at Mohawk Medbuy Corporation, Orlick Industries and at Paramount Landscaping each involving two workers. Hospitalization have reduced to 125, down from 147 a week ago.

Halton reported only 76 new Covid cases, the lowest single-day count since late March. There were no deaths reported in Halton region. Oakville account for 31 of the new cases, Milton 30, Burlington 15 and Halton Hills 10.

Continued downward trajectory in the Province’s case counts

Ontario is reporting 2,362 cases of COVID19 and 26 deaths Over 44,000 tests have been completed. Locally, there are 691 new cases in Toronto, 563 in Peel, 224 in York Region and 148 in Durham. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 141,000 vaccinations were administered bringing the total to 6,771,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that have been administered. Yesterday saw a big jump in the number of persons fully vaccinated by almost 8,000 to 415,000.